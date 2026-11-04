Acushnet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $49.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 83 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The golf products maker posted revenue of $649.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $639.1 million.

Acushnet expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOLF