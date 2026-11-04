Cenovus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.4 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.31.

The oil company posted revenue of $11.42 billion in the period.

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