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Cenovus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,2 days ago
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.4 billion in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.31.
The oil company posted revenue of $11.42 billion in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVE