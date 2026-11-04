LivaNova: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLOUCESTER, Britain (AP) — GLOUCESTER, Britain (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported net income of $34.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gloucester, Britain-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.23 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $393.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIVN