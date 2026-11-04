Solstice Advanced Materials: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. (SOLS) on Wednesday reported net income of $80 million in its third quarter.

The Morris Plains, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The maker of industrial specialty materials posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Solstice Advanced Materials expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Solstice Advanced Materials expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $2.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.2 billion to $4.22 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOLS