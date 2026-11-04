AP Technology SummaryBrief at 5:57 a.m. EST

Cyberattack hits French blood bank site but no blood products were compromised

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have reported a cyberattack on several blood banks that attempted to raise temperatures to dangerous levels. The attack was caught before any damage occurred to blood products or samples. The French Blood Establishment said on Tuesday that temperature thresholds were raised on Monday at three cold-storage sites for plasma. No health consequences have been identified, and no blood products were lost. The incident follows similar attacks on supermarkets in Europe, leading to spoiled food worth millions. France’s national cybersecurity agency and the Health Ministry are investigating the incident.

Australia argues in court that social media ban is needed to protect children's brains

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Government lawyers have told Australia’s highest court that a world-first ban on children younger than 16 from holding social media accounts is necessary to protect developing brains. The Australian government is fighting in the High Court two constitutional challenges to the ban that took effect last year on young children holding accounts on Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube and Twitch. Government lawyer Joanna Davidson on Wednesday continued to outline risks to children she argued were posed by social media platform design features. The two-day hearing began Tuesday. The verdict will likely take months.

UK will face AI cyberattacks on critical infrastructure by 2028, official says

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s cyberchief says the U.K. is likely to face artificial intelligence cyberattacks on its critical infrastructure by 2028. Richard Horne warned on Tuesday that criminals and states like China and Russia will increasingly use AI in their cyberactivities. This could include AI-powered malware for ransomware attacks. He emphasized that outdated technology could lead to severe consequences like empty shelves and power outages. The National Cyber Security Center's report highlights China's sophisticated cyberactivity and Russia's strategic campaigns. The report urges U.K. organizations to invest in cybersecurity and says the annual cost of cyberattacks is nearly $20 billion.

Australia's highest court hears challenges to social media ban for children

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia's highest court is hearing challenges to a law banning children younger than 16 from social media. The law that took effect last year targets platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. A Sydney rights group argues it violates freedom of political communication. Reddit disputes its categorization under the law and says the ban raises privacy issues. Communications Minister Anika Wells defends the law, emphasizing children's right to be free from harm. The hearing ends Wednesday. The law allows the platforms to be fined if they fail to take steps to keep children from holding accounts. The government is considering stronger steps because children are continuing to use the social media platforms.

European supermarket fridges got hacked. Again. Here's what to know

LONDON (AP) — Mysterious cyberattacks on European supermarket fridges have officials scrambling to understand what happened. Supermarkets in countries like Sweden, Belgium, and Italy reported their fridges were remotely taken over, leading to spoiled food. This mirrors an earlier incident in France. On Monday, supermarket chains in at least six European countries experienced refrigeration issues. Even small businesses, like a butcher shop in Greece, were affected. Experts say outdated technology and weak passwords are to blame. British officials say AI wasn't involved, as attackers exploited longstanding vulnerabilities. Authorities are investigating but haven't identified the culprits or motives yet.

Google will cut off search access for students at schools that reject AI

Students using Google software in schools will not be allowed to use Google search unless their school system also provides them access to artificial intelligence tools. The tech giant announced the decision Tuesday. The Mountain View, California, company has been facing pushback from educators, child development experts and parents since it announced in August that it had turned on its Gemini chatbot for many K-12 students who use Google Classroom. In its new announcement, it said that would no longer be the default option for school administrators, but opting out of AI tools means losing access to Google search.

Paraguay seizes major digital bank tied to president, leaving millions of customers in limbo

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay’s central bank has seized Ueno Bank, a major digital lender with close ties to President Santiago Peña, fueling a political crisis and threatening the country’s reputation among investors. The takeover leaves millions of customers’ savings and up to $850 million in public funds in limbo. Central bank President Carlos Carvallo, who previously ran Ueno, says he has signed his resignation but will temporarily oversee its resolution. Prosecutors ordered eight arrests, with two bank directors in custody by Tuesday afternoon. Regulators say they previously warned Ueno about loans to companies linked to its owners. Deposits are guaranteed up to about $38,000 per person, but recovery of larger balances remains uncertain.

Anthropic posts $17B quarterly revenue but losses continue in fresh IPO filing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthropic reports quarterly revenue swelling to $17 billion but still posts a net loss for the latest three months. The AI giant released this update in an IPO filing on Monday. The company behind the Claude chatbot has committed to spending $895.4 billion on AI computing and infrastructure, including $70 billion in the next 12 months. This comes about a week after Anthropic's original IPO filing, preparing for a blockbuster Wall Street debut later this month. Despite revenue growing 13 times to $33.2 billion for the year, the company reported a net loss of $104 billion.

Argentina’s Milei pitches a regulation-free AI haven at the end of the world

TRELEW, Argentina (AP) — Data centers are facing a growing backlash in the United States and Europe. Argentina wants to lure them anyway. President Javier Milei is pitching Patagonia to tech giants as a haven for artificial intelligence, touting open land, abundant wind and gas, proposed tax breaks and a promise not to regulate AI. But the plans remain mostly on paper, with investors wary of next year’s election. The biggest test is near Trelew, where a Polish developer plans a $3 billion campus that at full capacity could use nearly three times as much electricity as Buenos Aires. Ranchers who leased the land welcome it. Others fear the environmental toll and question what Argentina will get in return.

Monarch butterflies get tiny trackers to help scientists follow their mysterious migration

Every August, monarch butterflies east of the Rocky Mountains begin their migration from southern Canada and the northern United States to central Mexico to hibernate. In the spring, when temperatures warm, they awaken, mate and begin their migration north again to lay their eggs. In Texas, scientists with the National Wildlife Federation are now tracking monarchs during their migration to understand where they roost and protect the habitats they rely on.