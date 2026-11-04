ArcBest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $51.7 million.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.62 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

ArcBest shares have climbed 81% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 88% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCB