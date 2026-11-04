Owens Corning: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $250 million in its third quarter.

The Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $3.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.44 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Owens Corning said it expects revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OC