Clear Secure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $53.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 63 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $292.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Clear Secure said it expects revenue in the range of $299 million to $302 million.

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