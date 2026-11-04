Nice: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $95.1 million.

The Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $790.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $786.2 million.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.12 to $11.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICE