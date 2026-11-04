LATAM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $440.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.44 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $4.57 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.58 billion.

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