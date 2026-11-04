No. 10 Iowa faces Eastern Illinois after Carnegie's 21-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa plays Eastern Illinois after Dani Carnegie scored 21 points in Iowa's 73-45 win over the Towson Tigers.

Iowa finished 27-7 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Hawkeyes averaged 76.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.2 last season.

Eastern Illinois went 4-27 overall last season while going 2-16 on the road. The Panthers averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 6.9 second-chance points and 1.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.