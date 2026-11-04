Princeton and Hofstra meet for cross-conference game

Hofstra Pride (1-0) at Princeton Tigers (1-0)

Princeton, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton and Hofstra face off in non-conference action.

Princeton went 9-20 overall with an 8-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Tigers averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from beyond the arc.

Hofstra went 9-8 on the road and 24-11 overall last season. The Pride averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 17.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.