Syracuse faces Cent. Conn. St. in non-conference matchup

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) at Syracuse Orange (1-0)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces Syracuse for a non-conference matchup.

Syracuse went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Orange averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 18-12 overall with an 8-8 record on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils shot 47.1% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.