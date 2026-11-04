Santa Clara and Milwaukee square off in non-conference matchup

Milwaukee Panthers (0-1) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-0)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Broncos -17.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Milwaukee in non-conference action.

Santa Clara went 26-9 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Broncos averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 14.7 second-chance points and 30.3 bench points last season.

Milwaukee finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 3-14 on the road. The Panthers averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.