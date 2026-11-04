Morehead State Eagles welcome the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Thursday

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-1) at Morehead State Eagles (0-1)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts Eastern Kentucky.

Morehead State went 18-15 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Eagles shot 41.1% from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Kentucky finished 10-5 on the road and 25-9 overall last season. The Colonels averaged 8.4 steals, 3.9 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.