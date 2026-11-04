Creighton hosts Le Moyne after Roe's 20-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-1) at Creighton Bluejays (1-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Creighton after Trevor Roe scored 20 points in Le Moyne's 106-64 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Creighton finished 16-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bluejays averaged 5.6 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

Le Moyne went 15-17 overall with a 5-12 record on the road last season. The Dolphins averaged 73 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 11 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.