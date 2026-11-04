Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to face Arizona State Sun Devils on the road

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona State Sun Devils

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on Northern Arizona.

Arizona State finished 24-11 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Sun Devils averaged 66.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.5 last season.

Northern Arizona went 10-22 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Lumberjacks gave up 74.4 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.