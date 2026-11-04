Marist and UMBC meet for cross-conference matchup

UMBC Retrievers (0-1) at Marist Red Foxes (0-1)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist and UMBC play in non-conference action.

Marist went 19-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Red Foxes averaged 14 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 5.5 bench points last season.

UMBC went 17-2 in America East play and 9-6 on the road a season ago. The Retrievers averaged 76.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.