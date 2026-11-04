South Florida visits DePaul after Cotton's 20-point game

South Florida Bulls (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces South Florida after Koree Cotton scored 20 points in DePaul's 75-58 victory against the West Georgia Wolves.

DePaul went 16-16 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Blue Demons shot 43.4% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.

South Florida went 25-9 overall last season while going 9-3 on the road. The Bulls gave up 75.7 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.