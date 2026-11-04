Jacobs leads Fordham against Stonehill after 20-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-0) at Fordham Rams (0-1)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Stonehill after Akira Jacobs scored 20 points in Fordham's 95-65 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Fordham went 17-15 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Rams averaged 7.4 steals, 2.1 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

Stonehill went 8-10 in NEC action and 4-15 on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 4.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.