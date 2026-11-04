Pennsylvania visits No. 3 Illinois after Vaaks' 20-point performance

Pennsylvania Quakers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Illinois takes on Pennsylvania after Stefan Vaaks scored 20 points in Illinois' 120-45 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Illinois finished 28-9 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 83.2 points per game last season, 33.0 in the paint, 9.9 off of turnovers and 5.6 on fast breaks.

Pennsylvania finished 18-12 overall with a 4-8 record on the road a season ago. The Quakers averaged 75.9 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.