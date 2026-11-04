Sellers leads No. 16 Washington against Pacific after 25-point showing

Pacific Tigers (1-0) at Washington Huskies (1-0)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Washington takes on Pacific after Sayvia Sellers scored 25 points in Washington's 79-63 win against the UCSD Tritons.

Washington finished 22-11 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Huskies gave up 62.0 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

Pacific finished 11-19 overall with a 1-10 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.