Marist heads to Bryant for non-conference matchup

Marist Red Foxes (0-1) at Bryant Bulldogs (1-0)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Marist face off in non-conference action.

Bryant finished 18-12 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 63.2 points per game last season, 9.7 from the free-throw line and 17.4 from 3-point range.

Marist went 8-13 in MAAC action and 3-10 on the road a season ago. The Red Foxes averaged 11.3 assists per game on 20.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.