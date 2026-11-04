UMass Lowell takes on Niagara after Solomon's 20-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (1-0)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell hosts Niagara after Kayla Solomon scored 20 points in UMass Lowell's 77-53 victory against the Saint Anselm Hawks.

UMass Lowell finished 8-21 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The River Hawks averaged 9.6 assists per game on 20.3 made field goals last season.

Niagara went 1-19 in MAAC action and 0-17 on the road a season ago. The Purple Eagles averaged 51.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.