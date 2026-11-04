UCF visits Florida following McMiller's 31-point showing

UCF Knights (1-0) at Florida Gators (1-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts UCF after Kiyomi McMiller scored 31 points in Florida's 83-60 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

Florida went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 13-5 at home. The Gators shot 44.8% from the field and 29.0% from 3-point range last season.

UCF went 2-7 on the road and 11-19 overall a season ago. The Knights averaged 62.9 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 9.3 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.