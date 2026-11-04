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Basketball
McNeese visits Grambling following Berry's 20-point game
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
McNeese Cowgirls (1-0) at Grambling Tigers (0-1)
Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays Grambling after Avari Berry scored 20 points in McNeese's 65-53 victory over the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas.
Grambling went 13-19 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Tigers averaged 63.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.9 last season.
McNeese finished 14-3 on the road and 29-6 overall a season ago. The Cowgirls shot 40.5% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.