Southern Miss Lady Eagles to take on the Auburn Tigers Thursday

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (1-0) at Auburn Tigers (1-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays Southern Miss.

Auburn went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Tigers averaged 59.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.9 last season.

Southern Miss went 15-16 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Lady Eagles averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.