Virginia visits Davidson after Donovan's 22-point outing

Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) at Davidson Wildcats (0-1)

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on Virginia after Katie Donovan scored 22 points in Davidson's 71-65 loss to the Columbia Lions.

Davidson finished 21-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Wildcats averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.

Virginia finished 22-12 overall a season ago while going 7-4 on the road. The Cavaliers averaged 17.0 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.