Akron visits George Mason following Amoateng's 21-point showing

Akron Zips (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Akron after Mary Amoateng scored 21 points in George Mason's 91-71 win over the Temple Owls.

George Mason finished 23-10 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Patriots averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.

Akron went 7-24 overall last season while going 1-13 on the road. The Zips shot 40.6% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.