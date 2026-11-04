South Carolina State faces Bethune-Cookman after Webster's 23-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-0) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (1-0)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State takes on Bethune-Cookman after Adena Webster scored 23 points in South Carolina State's 112-42 win over the Trinity Baptist Eagles.

South Carolina State went 3-11 at home last season while going 5-25 overall. The Lady Bulldogs averaged 53.9 points per game last season, 24.5 in the paint, 17.3 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

Bethune-Cookman finished 1-15 on the road and 7-26 overall last season. The Wildcats averaged 55.8 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 11.7 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.