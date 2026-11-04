Wake Forest Demon Deacons welcome the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday

Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-1) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Presbyterian.

Wake Forest went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-11 at home. The Demon Deacons averaged 16.8 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

Presbyterian went 3-27 overall with a 1-13 record on the road a season ago. The Blue Hose averaged 53.8 points per game last season, 11.4 from the free-throw line and 10.8 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.