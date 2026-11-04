Iowa State hosts Nicholls following Curtis' 26-point game

Nicholls Colonels (1-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls visits Iowa State after Britiya Curtis scored 26 points in Nicholls' 83-54 victory over the Dillard Bleu Devils.

Iowa State finished 22-10 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Cyclones averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 16.1 bench points last season.

Nicholls finished 6-9 on the road and 15-16 overall last season. The Colonels averaged 64.5 points per game last season, 33.0 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.