No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels play the North Alabama Lions in non-conference action

North Alabama Lions (0-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Ole Miss and North Alabama play in non-conference action.

Ole Miss finished 12-2 at home last season while going 24-12 overall. The Rebels gave up 62.2 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

North Alabama finished 3-5 in UAC play and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Lions gave up 64.0 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.