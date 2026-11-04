Coppin State hosts Tennessee following Smikle's 31-point game

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (1-0) at Coppin State Eagles (1-0)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee visits Coppin State after Kaylene Smikle's 31-point game in Tennessee's 109-62 victory against the Duquesne Dukes.

Coppin State finished 10-23 overall a season ago while going 6-6 at home. The Eagles gave up 67.0 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Tennessee went 8-9 in SEC action and 7-6 on the road a season ago. The Lady Volunteers averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 32.8 in the paint, 21.3 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.