Maine hosts Siena after Melious' 25-point game

Siena Saints at Maine Black Bears

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Maine after Nicole Melious scored 25 points in Siena's 82-71 win against the Brown Bears.

Maine finished 19-13 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Black Bears averaged 61.7 points per game last season, 9.9 on free throws and 17.1 from deep.

Siena finished 13-17 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Saints gave up 65.5 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.