Army visits Brown after Powell's 25-point game

Army Black Knights (1-0) at Brown Bears (0-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Army after Gia Powell scored 25 points in Brown's 82-71 loss to the Siena Saints.

Brown went 9-2 at home a season ago while going 16-11 overall. The Bears shot 38.6% from the field and 29.1% from 3-point range last season.

Army finished 15-5 in Patriot action and 11-6 on the road a season ago. The Black Knights gave up 55.9 points per game while committing 14.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.