South Alabama takes on Jacksonville State after Langsy's 25-point performance

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at South Alabama Jaguars (0-1)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Jacksonville State after Jalen Langsy scored 25 points in South Alabama's 86-77 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

South Alabama finished 10-4 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Jaguars averaged 74.4 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Jacksonville State finished 5-8 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Gamecocks averaged 6.2 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.