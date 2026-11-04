Illinois State plays Dayton after Thomas' 23-point showing

Illinois State Redbirds at Dayton Flyers

Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces Dayton after Nevaeh Thomas scored 23 points in Illinois State's 106-69 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

Dayton finished 17-14 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Flyers averaged 67.0 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

Illinois State went 24-14 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Redbirds averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 35.4 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.