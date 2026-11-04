Northwestern faces Xavier following Carmody's 21-point game

Xavier Musketeers (1-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-0)

Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Xavier after Lily Carmody scored 21 points in Northwestern's 64-60 win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

Northwestern finished 8-21 overall last season while going 6-9 at home. The Wildcats averaged 65.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.9 last season.

Xavier went 11-19 overall with a 3-9 record on the road a season ago. The Musketeers gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.