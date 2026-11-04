Central Arkansas Sugar Bears to visit the Baylor Bears Thursday

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0)

Waco, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on Central Arkansas.

Baylor went 25-9 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Bears averaged 14.8 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

Central Arkansas finished 7-2 in UAC play and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Sugar Bears averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 57.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.