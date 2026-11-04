The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a storm moves east across the United States, rain will

spread from Minnesota to Ohio today. Meanwhile, some heavy

thunderstorms will rumble from Kentucky to the Gulf Coast.

Some of the downpours will be capable of producing strong

wind gusts as well. Elsewhere, a small storm will bring

showers and high-elevation snow to Utah and Colorado.

Outside of spotty showers in Florida, the rest of the nation

will have dry weather. Temperatures will remain above

average along the East Coast as cooler air filters into the

Plains and Midwest behind the storm. In the Southwest, with

abundant sunshine, temperatures will be near early-November

averages. Clouds are forecast to arrive in the Northwest

later in the day, ahead of a storm from the Pacific.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 93 at Brownsville, TX

National Low Tuesday 18 at Berthoud Pass, CO

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