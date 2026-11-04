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The Nation's Weather
By Accuweather,2 days ago
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, November 4, 2026
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a storm moves east across the United States, rain will
spread from Minnesota to Ohio today. Meanwhile, some heavy
thunderstorms will rumble from Kentucky to the Gulf Coast.
Some of the downpours will be capable of producing strong
wind gusts as well. Elsewhere, a small storm will bring
showers and high-elevation snow to Utah and Colorado.
Outside of spotty showers in Florida, the rest of the nation
will have dry weather. Temperatures will remain above
average along the East Coast as cooler air filters into the
Plains and Midwest behind the storm. In the Southwest, with
abundant sunshine, temperatures will be near early-November
averages. Clouds are forecast to arrive in the Northwest
later in the day, ahead of a storm from the Pacific.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 93 at Brownsville, TX
National Low Tuesday 18 at Berthoud Pass, CO
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