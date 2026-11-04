Democrat Tina Kotek wins reelection for governor in Oregon

Democrat Tina Kotek won election Wednesday as governor of Oregon, defeating Republican Christine Drazan. Kotek, the incumbent governor, previously served as Oregon’s House speaker and has frequently sparred with President Donald Trump's administration. She campaigned on a pledge to tackle homelessness, mental health and education. She defeated Drazan, a Republican state senator, for a second time; the two also faced off in 2022. The Associated Press declared Kotek the winner at 3:49 a.m. EST.