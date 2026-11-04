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Cervecerias Unidas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,2 days ago
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Tuesday reported profit of $17.3 million in its third quarter.
The Santiago, Chile-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.
The wine, spirits and soft drink company posted revenue of $815.4 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCU