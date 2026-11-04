BrasilAgro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (LND) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $68.4 million in the period.

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