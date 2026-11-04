Bloomer's Aliya Hartman named L-T Prep Athlete of the Week

Bloomer High School senior Aliya Hartman has won her share of big races.

She captured the 3,200 meter state track title last spring. And she ran a leg on the team’s winning 4x800 relay that broke the state meet record.

But her most recent victory may have been even bigger.

Hartman won the WIAA Division 1 girls state cross country title last Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. And she did it in spectacular fashion.

Hartman shattered the state record, set last year by Menomonie’s Lauren McCalla, by nearly 25 seconds. She won with a blazing time of 17 minutes and 1.6 seconds.

McCalla, who now runs for the University of Washington, established the previous mark of 17:26.4 in 2025.

Hartman became Bloomer’s first individual girls state champion in cross country.

Aliya Hartman is one of three triplets who excel in track and cross country for the Blackhawks.

Aliya, Ciara and Briella Hartman led Bloomer to a state track and field team title this past June. And they led the Blackhawks to a fourth-place state finish in cross country on Saturday.

Ciara Hartman placed third at last weekend’s state meet and Briella Hartman came in 13th.

Aliya, Briella and Ciara Hartman have verbally committed to run track and cross country at South Dakota State University.

The Leader-Telegram recently caught up with Aliya Hartman, the High School Athlete of the Week, to learn a little more about her.

What’s your favorite sport other than the one you specialize in?

I would say basketball because I’ve been playing it since I was young.

Something I learned from a coach that I will never forget?

My coaches have always reminded me to run my own race and only focus on what I can control. And to trust the process of training to peak at the right times.

Favorite moment playing sports ...

Winning the state title as a whole girls track team last track season in 2026. It was a very accomplishing year and we all worked very hard.

Most embarrassing moment in a meet ...

When I took a wrong turn on the course at the “under the lights” meet my freshman cross country year. It’s funny to look back on that memory.

My favorite sports team ...

The Green Bay Packers.

Role model who has had the most influence on me ...

My sisters because we all inspire one another and train together.

Something on my bucket list ...

I eventually want to run a marathon sometime in my future. It sounds like fun.

If I had free concert tickets, I would see ...

Halsey because I like her music.

Favorite subject in school and why?

Anatomy and physiology. I would say that class because I enjoy learning about new bones and muscles in the body.

My favorite meal ...

Sushi or anything with seafood.

My favorite TV show?

American Ninja Warrior, whenever I’m on the elliptical at the YMCA it’s always playing on the TVs above me.

One movie I could watch over and over again?

It would be the Lorax because it was my favorite when I was younger.

If I won the lottery, the first thing I would purchase ...

New running shoes.

If I had free tickets to a sporting event, I would ...

Watch the Olympics and specifically the track events because everyone is so fast.

My biggest pet peeve ...

Having to be in a rush. I like having enough time to get ready for things.

In my free time, I really enjoy ...

Any activity outdoors, and being with my family.

If I could have one superpower, it would be?

To time travel.

My favorite motivational quote ...

“Be where your feet are.” My coaches always tell me this and it helps me stay focused on the moment I’m in.

In 25 years I will be ...

I want to be living with my family, hopefully become a nurse, and run in my free time.

Something about me that would surprise others ...

I am in band. I’ve been playing the tenor saxophone for six years.

This week’s Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Security Financial Bank.