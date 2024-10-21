One charged in crash that sparked fire

EAU CLAIRE — A Sunday crash involving a driver believed to be impaired took down power lines and started a brief grass fire in Eau Claire County.

According to the sheriff’s office, emergency personnel were called to the 10000 block of Olson Drive, also known as County Highway Q, in Seymour Township just before 2 p.m. Sunday. They found a one-vehicle crash that took down power lines and began a grass fire.

The road was closed for about two-and-a-half hours during the emergency response.

It didn’t take long to bring the fire under control and Eau Claire Energy responded to handle the power lines. Deputies found John Bauer, 76, rural Eau Claire in the pickup alone. Rescue personnel got him out of the pickup and took him to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators found Bauer was driving westbound and missed a curve. He crossed the centerline and went into a ditch, rolling several times before hitting a utility pole. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The case did not appear to have been filed with the state courts database as of Monday.