Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Leader Telegram

    Deal possible in livestock theft case

    By By Matt Milner Leader-Telegram staff,

    2 days ago

    EAU CLAIRE — A Seymour man facing livestock theft charges in two states was scheduled to be back in court Monday in Eau Claire County.

    Jordan Leisgang, 27, faces two counts in Wisconsin: theft of movable property valued more than $10,000-$100,000 and issuing a worthless check. Court records show the case is tied to the sale of sheep and goats.

    Authorities filed the case in September 2023, though it has moved slowly. That’s due in part to multiple non-appearances by Leisgang. He was absent for his initial appearance in October 2023, as well as the rescheduled appearance in January of this year.

    Leisgang eventually made his initial appearance by vide from the Eau Claire County Jail in February. He missed an April hearing but attended the rescheduled hearing in June, this time by video from Otagamie County’s jail.

    According to the criminal complaint, Leisgang sold sheep and goats to a buyer who would raise them. At the time of the sale, Leisgang expressed interest in repurchasing the animals after they were ready for slaughter. He wrote a check for more than $18,500 to complete the buyback in November 2022.

    The check bounced.

    Efforts to get Leisgang to pay the bill failed and investigators began looking into the matter. They found Leisgang’s account, in both his name and Jordan Leisgang Livestock, had a balance of -$17,900 at the end of November 2022. The account was eventually closed due to the negative balance.

    The Missouri case originated in Howell County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Leisgang was arrested in July for receiving stolen property.

    According to a press release, the case began in August 2023 when a resident of Howell County, Mo., worked to help the purchase of 450 cattle from Arkansas for Leisgang. The sale went through and the cattle were delivered as scheduled, but “Leisgang refused to issue payment for the cattle and ended communication” with the facilitator.

    The dispute led to a Howell County grand jury indicting Leisgang for receiving stolen property. A hearing in the case is scheduled for November 18, according to Missouri’s online court records.

    Leisgang attended Monday’s hearing via video. Court records from the hearing indicated discussions about a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea are underway, and a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    New Zealand airport imposes cuddle cap with 3-minute limit on goodbye hugs to avoid traffic jams
    Leader Telegram1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Student, 24, feared crushed & incinerated in Majorca after passing out in bin on night out as cops hunt DNA in landfill
    The US Sun2 days ago
    How a nearly extinct crocodile species returned from the brink in Cambodia
    Leader Telegram19 hours ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Faces Felony Child Neglect, Drug Possession Charges: 'Sadly This Is Not New for Our Family'
    People3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Neighbor of Georgia Mom Accused of Killing Toddler Reveals Child Was Often Dropped Off At Her House Covered in Feces
    lawyerherald.com2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy