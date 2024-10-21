Deal possible in livestock theft case

EAU CLAIRE — A Seymour man facing livestock theft charges in two states was scheduled to be back in court Monday in Eau Claire County.

Jordan Leisgang, 27, faces two counts in Wisconsin: theft of movable property valued more than $10,000-$100,000 and issuing a worthless check. Court records show the case is tied to the sale of sheep and goats.

Authorities filed the case in September 2023, though it has moved slowly. That’s due in part to multiple non-appearances by Leisgang. He was absent for his initial appearance in October 2023, as well as the rescheduled appearance in January of this year.

Leisgang eventually made his initial appearance by vide from the Eau Claire County Jail in February. He missed an April hearing but attended the rescheduled hearing in June, this time by video from Otagamie County’s jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Leisgang sold sheep and goats to a buyer who would raise them. At the time of the sale, Leisgang expressed interest in repurchasing the animals after they were ready for slaughter. He wrote a check for more than $18,500 to complete the buyback in November 2022.

The check bounced.

Efforts to get Leisgang to pay the bill failed and investigators began looking into the matter. They found Leisgang’s account, in both his name and Jordan Leisgang Livestock, had a balance of -$17,900 at the end of November 2022. The account was eventually closed due to the negative balance.

The Missouri case originated in Howell County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Leisgang was arrested in July for receiving stolen property.

According to a press release, the case began in August 2023 when a resident of Howell County, Mo., worked to help the purchase of 450 cattle from Arkansas for Leisgang. The sale went through and the cattle were delivered as scheduled, but “Leisgang refused to issue payment for the cattle and ended communication” with the facilitator.

The dispute led to a Howell County grand jury indicting Leisgang for receiving stolen property. A hearing in the case is scheduled for November 18, according to Missouri’s online court records.

Leisgang attended Monday’s hearing via video. Court records from the hearing indicated discussions about a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea are underway, and a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.