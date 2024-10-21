Open in App
    French transport minister meets cycling groups after a traffic death sparks protests

    By AP,

    2 days ago

    PARIS (AP) — The French transport minister is expected to meet with cycling associations Monday following the death of a cyclist in Paris after a dispute with a driver.

    The 27-year-old cyclist, Paul Varry, was allegedly deliberately run over last Tuesday by a SUV driver, who now faces preliminary charges of murder. The incident has sparked protests across France, with demonstrators calling for safer roads for cyclists and an end to “motorized violence.”

    Varry was a dedicated advocate for urban cycling and known for his work improving cycling infrastructure in Saint-Ouen, in the northern suburbs of Paris. Hundreds gathered on Saturday to honor him, including groups like Paris en Selle, which vowed to continue his fight for safer roads.

    Transport Minister Francois Durovray, in a post on X, expressed his deep sympathy for Varry’s family and said that cyclists “have a place on the road,” vowing to address safety concerns.

    He called Monday’s meeting an opportunity to listen and act on behalf of France’s cycling community, which has been shaken by Varry’s death. It has reignited national debates on road safety and cyclist protection as France sees an increasing number of cyclists in its urban centers.

