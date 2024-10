EC man sentenced on federal fraud charges

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man originally from Puerto Rico has been convicted of federal fraud charges.

Robert Carter, who also went by aliases including Allison James, Robert Newman Carter and Newman Carter, received a 36-month federal prison sentence and fines exceeding $29,000. Sentencing lasted slightly less than 90 minutes.

The indictment, filed in April, accuses Carter of sending “a fake bank wire transfer confirmation showing a payment of $34,971.91” to one of the fraud victims and a second email to another that included “fraudulent financial statements.”

The case began with a grand jury indictment from two years ago. The Oct. 12, 2022 filing said jurors concluded Carter “created a number of shell business entities and trusts” and that “none of these shell business entities or trusts filed tax returns or reported any income to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).”

Those fronts allowed Carter to maintain some 62 different bank accounts at 16 different financial institutions. Applications for those accounts included false employment claims, false incomes, real estate he didn’t own and attempts to pretend to be relatives.

In another instance, the grand jury concluded Carter posed as a potential buyer for a trucking business. He offered $770,000 cash for it and, as part of the due diligence, sought the company’s confidential financial information. “The defendant used Victim 1’s information to apply for business loans, including a $790,000 loan for the victim business, without the permission or knowledge of the victim owners.”

A similar scam targeted a different victim’s restaurants.

Jurors in Carter’s 2024 trial agreed, convicting him after what appear to be very brief deliberations. A statement about the case on the IRS website says jurors deliberated “just over an hour” before finding him guilty.