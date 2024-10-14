Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Leader Telegram

    Sports on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 15

    By By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    (All times Eastern)

    Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

    Tuesday, Oct. 15

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

    7 p.m.

    ESPNU — Exhibition: North Carolina at Memphis

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Troy at S. Alabama

    8 p.m.

    CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at MTSU

    9 p.m.

    ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at New Mexico St.

    COLLEGE GOLF

    9 a.m.

    GOLF — The St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Second Round, Old Course and Jubilee Course, St Andrews, Scotland

    COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

    7 p.m.

    ACCN — Winthrop at Virginia Tech

    BTN — Indiana at Michigan

    MLB BASEBALL

    7:35 p.m.

    TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Cleveland at N.Y Yankees, Game 2

    TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: Cleveland at N.Y Yankees, Game 2 (Datacast)

    NBA BASKETBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    NBATV — Preseason: San Antonio at Miami

    10 p.m.

    NBATV — Preseason: Golden State at L.A. Lakers

    NHL HOCKEY

    7 p.m.

    NHLN — Florida at Columbus

    7:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Minnesota at St. Louis

    10 p.m.

    ESPN — Philadelphia at Edmonton

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    2:30 p.m.

    FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Group D, Córdoba, Spain

    7:20 p.m.

    FS1 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Panama, Toronto

    10:30 p.m.

    TNT — International Friendly: Mexico vs. U.S., Guadalajara, Mexico

    TENNIS

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

    2 a.m. (Wednesday)

    TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Wednesday)

    TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Unbeaten Hoosiers and their coach and quarterback dominate the AP's Big Ten midseason awards
    Leader Telegram1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, October 16, 2024
    Leader Telegram14 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Protesters demand Kellogg remove artificial colors from Froot Loops and other cereals
    Leader Telegram1 day ago
    In the heartland of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, the old ways have changed and violence rages
    Leader Telegram1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post11 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The pandas have landed! Here's what you need to know
    Leader Telegram13 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Many schools are still closed weeks after Hurricane Helene. Teachers worry about long-term impact
    Leader Telegram1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy